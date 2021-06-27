INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Head-To-Head Survey

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 5 0 2.50

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $70.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $17.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Cushman & Wakefield.

Volatility and Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22% Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.07% -2.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.77 -$12.72 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.50 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -17.64

INDUS Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

