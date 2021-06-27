Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.75

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 35394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.