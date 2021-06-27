Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives €38.79 Average PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.79 ($45.64).

IFXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.