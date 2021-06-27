Information Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$31.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.91. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$14.82 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market cap of C$556.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.55 million. Analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

