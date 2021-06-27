Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

INBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The stock has a market cap of $976.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inhibrx by 55.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

