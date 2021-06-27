Insider Buying: Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Mark Norwell acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
About Perenti Global
