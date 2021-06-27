Insider Buying: Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Mark Norwell acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Perenti Global alerts:

About Perenti Global

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.