Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Sells 23,479 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64.

AXDX stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $563.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.