Insider Selling: Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Insider Sells £127,850.19 in Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of Accsys Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total value of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Shares of LON AXS opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.56 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. Accsys Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.65.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

