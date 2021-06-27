Insider Selling: Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells 25,576 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $132,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of CHRA opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

