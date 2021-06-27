Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,440,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $2,536,601.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

