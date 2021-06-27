Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $141,714.95 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Datto by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

