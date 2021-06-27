Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,258.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,232,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

