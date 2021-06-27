Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $1,482,150.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.93. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.