Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CEO Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

URG opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.