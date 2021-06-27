Insider Selling: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Sells 885 Shares of Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $19,107.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fabian Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Fabian Gomez sold 800 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Fabian Gomez sold 1,412 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $24,371.12.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

