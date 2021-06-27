Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 375,453 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

