International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,635 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of IGT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

