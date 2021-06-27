Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,904,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

