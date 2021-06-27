Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on July 12th

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.71. 185,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

