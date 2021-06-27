Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $138.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.80 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $623.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $698.78 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.
Shares of IONS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
