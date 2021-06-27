Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,151% compared to the average volume of 466 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56.
In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,889,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
