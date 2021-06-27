iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 189,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,448,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

