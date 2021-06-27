iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Position Boosted by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 334.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $67.11 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.