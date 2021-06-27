iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

