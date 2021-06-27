iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 7.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price rose 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 13,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 779,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $173,759.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,605. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

