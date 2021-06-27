IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $6.23. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 10,421 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

