J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

