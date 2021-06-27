Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-1.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.45 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

