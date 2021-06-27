Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $33,072,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $166.59. 1,597,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.23. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.