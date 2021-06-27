Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.23. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

