Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.31.

NYSE CVNA opened at $300.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00. Carvana has a 12-month low of $115.23 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $13,147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $126,777.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock valued at $376,486,632. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

