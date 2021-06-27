Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Raised to $9.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

JRSH opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

