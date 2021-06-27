Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi’s (NASDAQ:JZXN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 28th. Jiuzi had issued 5,200,000 shares in its public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Jiuzi’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
JZXN opened at $8.19 on Friday. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $49.01.
Jiuzi Company Profile
