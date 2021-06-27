JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $617.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,411,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

