John McBain Purchases 506,167 Shares of Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO) Stock

Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO) insider John McBain purchased 506,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,925.05 ($54,232.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Rhinomed Company Profile

Rhinomed Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of consumer and medical devices worldwide. It identifies, acquires, and commercializes nasal stent delivery technologies. The company's product portfolio includes Turbine for enhanced breathing in sports; Mute, an anti-snoring device; and Pronto for nasal congestion and sleep disturbance issues.

