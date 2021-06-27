Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,868.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008.33 ($39.30).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $114,696 over the last quarter.

JMAT traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,082 ($40.27). 356,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,179.74. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.