Josiah Hornblower Sells 7,616 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.87. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.