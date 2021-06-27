Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday.

JOUL opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The stock has a market cap of £333.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. Joules Group has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

In related news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

