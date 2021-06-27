JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $657.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 657 ($8.58) and last traded at GBX 657 ($8.58), with a volume of 393455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.52).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 640.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 68.19 and a quick ratio of 68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

In other JPMorgan American Investment Trust news, insider Alan Collins purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £334.36 ($436.84).

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

