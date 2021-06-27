JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

