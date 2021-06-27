JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.64 Million Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

