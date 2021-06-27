JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after buying an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

