JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $631,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

