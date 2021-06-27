JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,493,103 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 492.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493,103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Hecla Mining worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL opened at $7.59 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 253.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

