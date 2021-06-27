JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Wolverine World Wide worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

