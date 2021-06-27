JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,299 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $16,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $17,187,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFS stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

