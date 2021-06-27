JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

