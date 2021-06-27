KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 77.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 255.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 173.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,732 shares in the last quarter.

KAR opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

