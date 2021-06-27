Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.84 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.