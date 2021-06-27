Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

